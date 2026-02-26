Philippine Society for Quality launches first international chapter in Dubai

Middle East arm to offer learning, leadership, and industry programmes for professionals
Dubai: The Philippine Society for Quality – Middle East (PSQ ME) has been officially launched this month, marking a historic first for the organisation outside the country.
PSQ ME is the first international chapter of the Philippine Society for Quality, Inc., an institution established in 1969 that has spent decades of promoting professional excellence, lifelong learning, and community service.
Among those present in the event were Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, Consul General of the consulate of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dr. Rey Fremista, PSQ council advisor, and Dr. Zandra Maningas, PSQ president.
In their messages, they have highlighted that the milestone represents more than the inauguration of a new chapter. “It is a proclamation that excellence transcends borders, and quality serves as a universal language that unites professionals across nations, industries, and generations.”
In an exclusive interview with PSQ ME founder and president Ana Balbon, she has noted that the Dubai launch signals both continuity and new beginnings.
“PSQ ME is a values-driven professional community that builds on the six decades’ legacy of Philippine Society for Quality, Inc. in the Philippines, while creating new opportunities for professionals across the UAE and the wider Middle East,” Balbon told Gulf News.
She has explained that the organisation aims to serve overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as well as the broader professional community in the region.
“For OFWs who may not yet be familiar with PSQ, we are a platform that promotes quality, leadership, and continuous improvement across industries — from corporate professionals and managers to entrepreneurs and young professionals who want to grow in their careers.”
Balbon has also mentioned that the group is not limited to Filipinos.
“While we take pride in strengthening the global Filipino professional community, PSQ ME is open to all nationalities who share our commitment to excellence, integrity, and lifelong learning.”
A key highlight of the event was the oathtaking ceremony of the pioneering executive council, led by Balbon as founder and president, together with Noel De Guzman as vice president for operations, Oliver Navato as vice president for partnerships and sponsorship, Jemelyn Danao as vice president for programmes and continuing professional development, Racel Canaria as vice president for communications and branding, Camille Erispe as vice president for legal and compliance, and Rhestlyn Stephanie Dimalanta as treasurer.
Meanwhile, Balbon has outlined the planned programmes aimed at equipping professionals with practical and strategic skills.
“Through PSQ ME, members gain access to structured learning programs, industry forums, networking opportunities, and advocacy initiatives that support professional development and ethical leadership.”
She added, “In the coming months starting this March, we will be rolling out programs on sports leadership, strategic human resource management, organizational behavior, and other topics focused on governance, sustainability, and operational excellence — all designed to help OFWs and professionals in the region to stay competitive and future-ready.”
With the UAE continuing to attract talents from around the world, the establishment of PSQ ME reinforces a shared vision of success and excellence. It further reflects both the global footprint of Filipino professionals and the region’s position as a hub for innovation, enterprise, and multicultural collaboration.