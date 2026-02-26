Diplomatic adviser urges maturity, wisdom and focus on enduring ties
The UAE’s diplomatic approach to crisis management underscores the importance of upholding dignified discourse and refraining from inflammatory rhetoric during periods of tension.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s handling of crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics, urging restraint and a focus on enduring relationships rather than transient disagreements.
In a statement, Dr Gargash said the UAE’s approach underscores the importance of not descending to inappropriate levels of discourse or engaging in inflammatory rhetoric during times of tension.
Dr Gargash said: “The UAE’s approach to handling crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics. Do not descend to a level that does not befit you, nor engage in low discourse. Always remember the bonds of brotherhood and friendship, for they are enduring, and do not reopen wounds that are difficult to heal. Disagreements are fleeting, but what unites us lasts. Continue on the path of work and achievement. Wisdom and deliberation require maturity, insight and realism.”
He stressed the need to remember bonds of brotherhood and friendship, describing them as constant, and cautioned against reopening wounds that are difficult to heal.
“Disagreements are temporary, but what unites us endures,” he said, calling for continued dedication to work and achievement.
The senior diplomat added that wisdom and deliberation require maturity, insight and realism, suggesting that measured responses are essential in navigating political challenges.
The comments reflect the UAE’s longstanding emphasis on moderation and diplomatic engagement in addressing regional and international issues.