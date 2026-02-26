GOLD/FOREX
UAE crisis management approach offers lessons in restraint and ethics: Gargash

Diplomatic adviser urges maturity, wisdom and focus on enduring ties

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
The UAE’s diplomatic approach to crisis management underscores the importance of upholding dignified discourse and refraining from inflammatory rhetoric during periods of tension.

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s handling of crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics, urging restraint and a focus on enduring relationships rather than transient disagreements.

In a statement, Dr Gargash said the UAE’s approach underscores the importance of not descending to inappropriate levels of discourse or engaging in inflammatory rhetoric during times of tension.

Dr Gargash said: “The UAE’s approach to handling crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics. Do not descend to a level that does not befit you, nor engage in low discourse. Always remember the bonds of brotherhood and friendship, for they are enduring, and do not reopen wounds that are difficult to heal. Disagreements are fleeting, but what unites us lasts. Continue on the path of work and achievement. Wisdom and deliberation require maturity, insight and realism.”

He stressed the need to remember bonds of brotherhood and friendship, describing them as constant, and cautioned against reopening wounds that are difficult to heal.

“Disagreements are temporary, but what unites us endures,” he said, calling for continued dedication to work and achievement.

The senior diplomat added that wisdom and deliberation require maturity, insight and realism, suggesting that measured responses are essential in navigating political challenges.

The comments reflect the UAE’s longstanding emphasis on moderation and diplomatic engagement in addressing regional and international issues.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
