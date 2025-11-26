'The A/P Room' merges historic and contemporary creativity for global recognition

For Khouri, The A/P Room aligns naturally with Vivium and Atelio’s commitment to design, culture, and craftsmanship. “What drew me to The A/P Room was the opportunity to introduce something the region has never truly had, a platform where heritage and contemporary design come together to create depth, personality, and cultural meaning in a space. It also completes the vision we began with Atelio, bringing together contemporary furniture, art, and now collectible design in one harmonious approach to living,” he says. “We saw the shift happening in the region, people investing more in their homes, architecture evolving, and a growing desire for pieces that carry intention and narrative. The A/P Room answers that moment.”