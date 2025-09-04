Sharjah Police achieve 35% drop in road deaths in 2025

Community cooperation helps Sharjah slash traffic fatalities
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reported significant progress in road safety and crime prevention, attributing the results to strong community cooperation and the high readiness of security teams.
In the first half of 2025, traffic fatalities dropped by 35 per cent compared to the same period last year, while all emergency cases were handled within the required response times. Vehicle theft detection reached 90 per cent, reflecting the success of intensive security measures, advanced monitoring systems, and smart data analysis.
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired the eighth meeting of the Supreme Leadership Council for 2025, attended by council members, department directors, and deputies. The meeting reviewed strategic performance and discussed initiatives to support Sharjah’s development and meet community expectations.
During the session, Major General Bin Amer highlighted security and traffic indicators, praising the professionalism and readiness of field teams in handling emergencies. He stressed that strong partnerships between the community and security agencies remain a cornerstone of progress and stability in the emirate.
The council also explored ways to enhance policing through innovation and flexible work systems. Major General Bin Amer underlined that adopting new technologies and approaches is vital to sustaining excellence in security services and ensuring alignment with government visions to build resilient institutions capable of addressing future challenges.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox