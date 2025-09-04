Sharjah Police achieve 35% drop in road deaths in 2025

In the first half of 2025, traffic fatalities dropped by 35 per cent compared to the same period last year, while all emergency cases were handled within the required response times. Vehicle theft detection reached 90 per cent, reflecting the success of intensive security measures, advanced monitoring systems, and smart data analysis.

During the session, Major General Bin Amer highlighted security and traffic indicators, praising the professionalism and readiness of field teams in handling emergencies. He stressed that strong partnerships between the community and security agencies remain a cornerstone of progress and stability in the emirate.

