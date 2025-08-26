Criminal reports with Sharjah Police drop 22% in first half of the year

Significant decline attributed to tighter field operations, stronger community engagement
Sharjah: The number of criminal reports filed with Sharjah Police fell by 22 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to senior officials, attributing the significant decline to tighter field operations and stronger community engagement.
Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Al Ajel, director general of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the drop is “a positive indicator of the success of the security system in achieving its strategic objectives and instilling a sense of safety and reassurance among citizens and residents.”
He added that round-the-clock field patrols together with advanced checkpoints, and rapid response mechanisms contributed to the significant reduction.
Police units, he said, maintained a visible presence across the emirate’s neighborhoods and vital areas while ensuring that reports were followed up on swiftly.
According to Al Ajel, Sharjah Police stepped up awareness campaigns aimed at educating residents on crime prevention and promoting a culture of vigilance and cooperation.
For his part, Brigadier General Omar Ahmed Boualzoud, Director General of Criminal Security and Ports Affairs at Sharjah Police, said the results reflect “the success of preventive plans and the integration between security work and community partnership.”
He noted that specialized teams worked closely with government and private-sector entities while launching campaigns to raise awareness of emerging crimes such as online fraud and behavioral offenses.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox