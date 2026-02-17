GOLD/FOREX
Rehabilitation first: Ajman enhances services and training for inmates

New projects in Ajman aim to improve inmate rehabilitation

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The centre has seen upgrades to medical and dental clinics
Ajman: Efforts to enhance inmates’ welfare and rehabilitation programmes at Ajman’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution have received strong praise from Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, director general of Police operations at Ajman Police, who highlighted a series of development initiatives aimed at improving living standards and services within the facility.

During an inspection visit to the institution, Al Matroushi reviewed key projects designed to support rehabilitation and social reintegration, including the introduction of a nursery for inmates’ children, upgrades to medical and dental clinics, the medical testing laboratory and pharmacy, as well as the development of vocational workshops and training facilities that equip inmates with practical skills.

The visit, attended by Brigadier Sultan Khalifa Al Muhairi, director-general of Resources and Support Services, and Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution, formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and resource management.

Brigadier Al Matroushi toured several departments, including inmate affairs, security affairs, rehabilitation services, and male and female accommodation wards, where he reviewed the implementation of rehabilitation programmes and service delivery mechanisms. He commended staff for maintaining high service standards while ensuring inmates’ rights, safety and security.

He also praised initiatives promoting awareness, education and skill development among inmates, noting that such programmes help prepare them for successful reintegration into society and support the stability of their families.

At the end of the visit, Al Matroushi met with officers and stressed the importance of closely monitoring administrative procedures, adopting effective operational mechanisms, and ensuring faster completion of transactions for customers and visitors dealing with the administration.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE's most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country's legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation.
