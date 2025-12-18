UAE weather forecast warns of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas

National Center of Meteorology warns of unstable conditions through the weekend
Dubai: Unstable weather conditions are expected to affect large parts of the UAE today and through the weekend, with periods of rainfall, strong winds and rough seas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Forecasters said today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds forming over scattered areas of the country. These are expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity, accompanied in some locations by lightning, thunder and hail. Winds will be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times with cloud activity, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.
Winds are forecast to blow southeasterly before shifting northwesterly at speeds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to very rough at times, while the Sea of Oman will also be rough, particularly during periods of cloud cover.
On Friday, December 19, the unstable conditions are expected to continue, with a noticeable drop in temperatures. Rainfall, lightning and hail remain possible in limited areas, alongside strong winds that could reach up to 65 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions are forecast to remain rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.
Conditions are expected to ease slightly on Saturday, December 20, though skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times. There is a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall over coastal, northern and eastern areas. Winds will be moderate to fresh over the sea, occasionally raising dust and sand, with rough seas persisting in the Arabian Gulf.
By Sunday, December 21, the weather is forecast to be partly cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing over islands, coastal and western areas and a possibility of light rainfall. Humidity levels are expected to rise at night and into Monday morning over some inland western areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times.
On Monday, December 22, conditions are expected to improve further, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Clouds may still appear over islands and western areas, while humidity is forecast to increase again overnight and into Tuesday morning. Seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to be slight to moderate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox