Hot chocolate that feels like Christmas in a cup: 3 easy recipes

Your Christmas deserves more than cocoa this year
There's something about a cup of hot chocolate that calms my nervous system. Perhaps it's the warmth that spreads through my fingers. Maybe, it just sounds so poetic (I'm always ready for some whimsy). Of course, there's the chocolate itself. No wonder novelists wax eloquent about curling up by the fire with a cup in hand, a cat snoozing nearby, and the world slipping into quiet Christmas enchantment.
So, how do you make a hot cup of chocolate that transports you to such Christmassy scenes? Well, a look through chef Kunal Kapur's Instagram was helpful.
For fans of that velvety, stick-to-your-ribs cafe feel, this version is a dream. Using pantry staples like cocoa powder and cornstarch, Kunal Kapur whisks together a thick, custard-like consistency. The result: Traditional, indulgent hot chocolate that screams comfort in a cup.
Ingredients:
Milk – 2 cups + 1 cup
Cornflour – 1 tbsp
Sugar – 3 tbsp
Cocoa powder – 3 tbsp
Vanilla essence – few drops
Salt – a pinch
Whipped cream & cocoa powder – for garnish
Method:
Boil milk with sugar, cocoa, and vanilla.
Mix remaining milk with cornstarch. Gradually whisk into boiling milk to avoid lumps.
Add a pinch of salt, adjust sugar/cocoa to taste.
Serve hot, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.
No thickeners. Just pure chocolate bliss. Melt solid chocolate bars directly into simmering milk for a silky, high-fat texture. The key here: Let the chocolate shine, creating a deep, authentic cocoa flavor.
Ingredients:
Milk – 3 cups
Dark chocolate, chopped – 1 cup (200g)
Sugar – 1 tbsp
Vanilla essence – few drops
Salt – a pinch
Molten chocolate & marshmallows – for garnish
Method:
Combine milk, chopped chocolate, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a saucepan.
Bring to a quick boil, allow to thicken slightly.
Serve with marshmallows and a drizzle of melted chocolate.
Want to feel fancy? This aromatic, warming version layers cinnamon, ginger, and orange zest over rich cocoa and chocolate, creating a sophisticated, festive cup that cuts through the sweetness with a lively citrus kick.
Ingredients:
Milk – 3 cups (2 + 1 cup)
Cinnamon stick – 1
Cloves – 4
Fennel seeds – 1½ tbsp
Cocoa powder – 1 tbsp
Dark chocolate – 1 cup (200g)
Sugar – 1½ tbsp
Dry ginger – 1 tsp
Nutmeg – a large pinch
Vanilla essence – few drops
Orange rind – few strands
Cornflour – 1 tbsp
Method:
Boil milk. Lightly crush cinnamon, cloves, and fennel, and add to the pan.
Stir in cocoa, chocolate, sugar, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla, orange rind, and cornstarch milk.
Cook to desired consistency, strain, and serve hot.
Garnish with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cinnamon stick.
