GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Hot chocolate that feels like Christmas in a cup: 3 easy recipes

Your Christmas deserves more than cocoa this year

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
These hot chocolate recipes keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.
These hot chocolate recipes keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.
Fallon Michael/Pexels.com

There's something about a cup of hot chocolate that calms my nervous system. Perhaps it's the warmth that spreads through my fingers. Maybe, it just sounds so poetic (I'm always ready for some whimsy). Of course, there's the chocolate itself. No wonder novelists wax eloquent about curling up by the fire with a cup in hand, a cat snoozing nearby, and the world slipping into quiet Christmas enchantment.

So, how do you make a hot cup of chocolate that transports you to such Christmassy scenes? Well, a look through chef Kunal Kapur's Instagram was helpful.

Classic thick and creamy hot chocolate

For fans of that velvety, stick-to-your-ribs cafe feel, this version is a dream. Using pantry staples like cocoa powder and cornstarch, Kunal Kapur whisks together a thick, custard-like consistency. The result: Traditional, indulgent hot chocolate that screams comfort in a cup.

Ingredients:

  • Milk – 2 cups + 1 cup

  • Cornflour – 1 tbsp

  • Sugar – 3 tbsp

  • Cocoa powder – 3 tbsp

  • Vanilla essence – few drops

  • Salt – a pinch

  • Whipped cream & cocoa powder – for garnish

Method:

  1. Boil milk with sugar, cocoa, and vanilla.

  2. Mix remaining milk with cornstarch. Gradually whisk into boiling milk to avoid lumps.

  3. Add a pinch of salt, adjust sugar/cocoa to taste.

  4. Serve hot, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Rich, chocolate-bar indulgence

No thickeners. Just pure chocolate bliss. Melt solid chocolate bars directly into simmering milk for a silky, high-fat texture. The key here: Let the chocolate shine, creating a deep, authentic cocoa flavor.

Ingredients:

  • Milk – 3 cups

  • Dark chocolate, chopped – 1 cup (200g)

  • Sugar – 1 tbsp

  • Vanilla essence – few drops

  • Salt – a pinch

  • Molten chocolate & marshmallows – for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine milk, chopped chocolate, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a saucepan.

  2. Bring to a quick boil, allow to thicken slightly.

  3. Serve with marshmallows and a drizzle of melted chocolate.

Spiced citrus twist

Want to feel fancy? This aromatic, warming version layers cinnamon, ginger, and orange zest over rich cocoa and chocolate, creating a sophisticated, festive cup that cuts through the sweetness with a lively citrus kick.

Ingredients:

  • Milk – 3 cups (2 + 1 cup)

  • Cinnamon stick – 1

  • Cloves – 4

  • Fennel seeds – 1½ tbsp

  • Cocoa powder – 1 tbsp

  • Dark chocolate – 1 cup (200g)

  • Sugar – 1½ tbsp

  • Dry ginger – 1 tsp

  • Nutmeg – a large pinch

  • Vanilla essence – few drops

  • Orange rind – few strands

  • Cornflour – 1 tbsp

Method:

  1. Boil milk. Lightly crush cinnamon, cloves, and fennel, and add to the pan.

  2. Stir in cocoa, chocolate, sugar, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla, orange rind, and cornstarch milk.

  3. Cook to desired consistency, strain, and serve hot.

  4. Garnish with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cinnamon stick.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This hot chocolate recipe keeps things simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying.

Rainy day Hot Chocolate you can make at home under Dh25

3m read
African cocoa harvest might improve but your chocolate prices won’t.

Chocolate prices spike before Christmas: Here's why

3m read
The Karachi city commissioner informs the Sindh High Court (SHC) that every milk sample collected from across city has failed quality and safety tests. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

Why all Karachi milk samples fail safety tests

2m read
Or, how about a hot chocolate shake at Cereal Killer Café?

Dubai hot chocolate: 5 spots to visit this winter

3m read