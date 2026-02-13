Nafas partners with BloomingBox to offer the ultimate Valentine's Day gift

Nafas is a niche perfume house recently launched by global creator Noor Naim
As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, we’re collectively scouring the internet for the best gifts for our special someone. Nafas presents its intoxicating fragrances as the perfect gifting options in collaboration with BloomingBox — a premium Dubai-based online gifting platform that specialises in tasteful floral arrangements, gourmet treats, and lifestyle products.
Nafas is a niche perfume house recently launched by global creator and entrepreneur Noor Naim, famously known as Noor Star. Founded with the vision to make luxury accessible to all, the brand combines extravagance with heartfelt narratives for the new generation of perfume lovers.
Translating to “breath and soul,” Nafas enmeshes identity with artful scents that are meant to become a part of you and your life and announce your story long before you enter a room. Noor invites fragrance enthusiasts to discover the two star fragrances this Valentine’s, Vanilla and Jasmine, that encapsulate the tender and charming cultural event succinctly.
The Nafas Vanilla features rich notes of vanilla — evoking warmth and serenity — enhanced by the softness of musk coupled with dry wood to balance the sweetness of the blend. Inspired by the beauty of elegance, this perfume stands as a timeless allure.
While the Jasmin fragrance accentuates the freshness of white florals, revealing sensual notes such as ylang-ylang and rose. The base notes include a warm and slightly sweet aroma of sandalwood coupled with musk, which adds a powdery and clean scent akin to a comforting skin-like aroma. It is a scent that lingers like a delicate memory long after it has passed.
Spread the love this year with niche fragrances curated to delight your olfactory senses, coupled with gorgeous floral bouquets from BloomingBox, only available for a limited time. All fragrances from the brand encompass the deep connection between smell and identity, designed to transform with the wearer, layering beautifully with one another and individually for a soft and delightful whiff.
Dh690 (small box)
Dh990 (bigger box)
Shop the Nafas x BloomingBox collection at Bloomingbox.com