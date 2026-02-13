America’s number one acne patch lands in Saudi Arabia

After a successful launch of The Mighty Patch at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art, Hero Cosmetics unveiled the product in Saudi Arabia in another visually striking and immersive event at the TeamLab Borderless Museum in Jeddah. The event was designed to create impact in what is widely regarded as the region’s biggest cosmetics market.

The move into Saudi Arabia is a strategic one. More than 30 million people across the Middle East suffer from acne issues and, according to the brand’s extensive research, 27.3 million of those people reside in Saudi Arabia. Alexandra Michelle Gonzalez, CEO of Savvy Marketers, says those figures highlight just how important it is to be present in the market and to launch the product in the right way. Many consumers across the region — 78 per cent — were already aware of the Mighty Patch, and with acne being the eighth-most prevalent disease globally, Gonzalez continued by adding that the brand ultimately wants to help people achieve healthy-looking skin through accessible, effective solutions.