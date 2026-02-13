America’s number one acne patch lands in Saudi Arabia

Hero Cosmetics marks next step in regional expansion following high-profile UAE debut
After a successful launch of The Mighty Patch at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art, Hero Cosmetics unveiled the product in Saudi Arabia in another visually striking and immersive event at the TeamLab Borderless Museum in Jeddah. The event was designed to create impact in what is widely regarded as the region’s biggest cosmetics market.
The move into Saudi Arabia is a strategic one. More than 30 million people across the Middle East suffer from acne issues and, according to the brand’s extensive research, 27.3 million of those people reside in Saudi Arabia. Alexandra Michelle Gonzalez, CEO of Savvy Marketers, says those figures highlight just how important it is to be present in the market and to launch the product in the right way. Many consumers across the region — 78 per cent — were already aware of the Mighty Patch, and with acne being the eighth-most prevalent disease globally, Gonzalez continued by adding that the brand ultimately wants to help people achieve healthy-looking skin through accessible, effective solutions.
A familiar face returned to support the Saudi Arabian launch. Brand ambassador Noor Stars once again shared her personal journey with the product, building on the connection she established with audiences at the UAE event. Since the patches became available in stores, she explained, more people have been able to try them first-hand and understand why she is such a strong advocate. “It works and it actually gives results. I’ve seen the feedback and people love it. I went and stocked up myself because I was afraid that it might sell out,” she said.
Noor, one of the region’s most prominent digital creators, was chosen as the face of The Mighty Patch because of her relationship with the brand. She has been using the product for two years and has openly shared her experiences, something she hopes will encourage others to feel more confident speaking about their own skincare journeys.
Guests were treated to a range of interactive experiences, including a performance by Dance It Out Dubai using the original song created to promote the brand. Makeup artists were also on hand to demonstrate how the invisible patches can be worn seamlessly under everyday makeup, reinforcing their practicality for daytime use. Meanwhile, the Mighty Patch mascot and dancers brought a sense of fun and movement to the evening, creating a lively, social-media-friendly atmosphere.
Hero Cosmetics was founded in the United States in 2017 and saw rapid growth from 2020 onwards, as consumers increasingly looked for skincare that was simple, effective and easy to use. Today, Mighty Patch is America’s number one acne patch, with one patch sold every second and more than one billion patches sold to date. The brand now holds the top position in every market it has entered, and its leadership team is hoping to replicate that success across the GCC.
The regional rollout centres around a straightforward marketing approach focused on demonstrating how quickly the patches work. According to Amruta Sawant, Brand Manager, Areen Middle East, that clarity is exactly what resonates most with consumers. “We have been planning this launch for a very long time. Considering the presence and acceptance of the patch by consumers across the globe, we wanted to create the same zeal and zest for the GCC,” she said. She added that demand has been strong since the launch, particularly following influencer-led campaigns across social media platforms.
Working with influencers and content creators remains a central part of Hero Cosmetics’ strategy, allowing the brand to connect directly with audiences who are already engaged in skincare conversations. Skincare influencer Noor Haddad shared that she occasionally struggles with acne, something that can be especially challenging when she is on camera. While makeup can help to a degree, she noted there are limits, and many traditional creams and lotions can be visible. For that reason, she said she is keen to start using the invisible version of the patch as part of her routine.
The Hero Mighty Patch range includes several options designed to suit different needs. These include the Original overnight patch, the Invisible+ daytime patch, a Duo pack that combines both, and the Surface patch — a larger format strip created to treat clusters or wider breakout areas. All products are dermatologist and allergy tested and are suitable for sensitive skin, making them accessible to a wide range of users.
As the brand continues to expand its footprint across the region, its message remains simple: skincare that is easy to understand, easy to use and focused on delivering proven results. In the coming months, Hero Cosmetics plans to host activations in universities, malls and other community spaces, giving people the opportunity to try the patches for themselves.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.