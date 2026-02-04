GOLD/FOREX
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has launched a strategic programme to eradicate river blindness (Onchocerciasis) in Ghana by 2030.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai, establishes a partnership with Noor Dubai to tackle the parasitic disease, known as onchocerciasis. The initiative targets seven million direct beneficiaries through medical intervention, while an additional 35 million are expected to benefit from the broader strengthening of regional healthcare infrastructure.

Clinical implementation and training

Under the terms of the partnership, Noor Dubai will manage the clinical implementation of the project on the ground. This includes large-scale drug administration for both prevention and treatment, conducting community-wide health assessments to monitor the spread of the disease, and training Ghanaian healthcare workers to ensure the programme's long-term sustainability.

"This global initiative represents a significant step towards supporting Ghana’s national ambitions," said Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI, following the signing ceremony. He noted that the project aims to accelerate international efforts to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) targets for the elimination of neglected tropical diseases by the end of the decade.

Impact of the disease

River blindness is caused by parasitic worms transmitted through subcutaneous tissue. If left untreated, the infection causes severe itching, skin disfigurement, and permanent vision loss. In some cases, early exposure in children has been linked to the development of epilepsy.

The timing of the announcement follows the recent World Neglected Tropical Disease Day on 30 January, a global awareness day originally championed by UAE diplomacy during the "Reaching the Last Mile" forum in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

A commitment to humanitarian goals

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Noor Dubai, said the agreement embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the UAE’s role as a key partner in sustainable humanitarian initiatives.

The World Governments Summit, where the deal was finalised, has seen record attendance this year, with more than 45 heads of state and 6,250 participants gathered in Dubai to discuss international cooperation and governance.

Since its inception in 2015, MBRGI has overseen humanitarian projects across 118 countries, with its healthcare and disease control pillar serving as a cornerstone of its international outreach. Noor Dubai, founded in 2008, has previously reached 33 million people across Asia and Africa through its blindness prevention programmes.

