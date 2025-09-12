FPL Gameweek 4 tips: Make Salah captain and answers to your key questions

Salah the standout FPL captain choice for Gameweek 4
In this article, we answer a few of the most frequently asked FPL questions going into Gameweek 4.
Q) Should I Wildcard in Gameweek 4?
A) Yes, if your squad is hit by multiple injuries to players like Matheus Cunha, Cole Palmer or Ismaila Sarr. A Wildcard here gives you the chance to reset and build a stronger team for the weeks ahead. No, if the only reason is a poor rank or a disappointing start. Any Wildcard draft will look better than your current team, but the upside often does not justify burning such a valuable chip this early.
But remember that Cole Palmer has returned to training, so managers who were worried about him may not need to ship him out right away.
Q) Is Gameweek 5 a good time for Bench Boost?
A) It can be, but only if your squad is already well set up. Many managers have budget options like Dubravka and Esteve, who both face Nottingham Forest at home in GW5. That gives a natural opening to use the chip.
If your team is not already aligned for it, avoid forcing extra transfers or hits just to make a Bench Boost work.
Q) Best Cunha replacement?
A) Semenyo. He is direct, in form, and has Brighton at home next. His underlying numbers are strong too, which makes him a solid replacement.
Q) Isak or Ekitike?
A) Isak has only just returned with a cameo for Sweden, which makes him a risky buy until his minutes are secure. This is an easy wait-and-see situation.
Ekitike’s appeal might drop significantly once Isak is fully fit, as his minutes will no longer be safe. However, there is still a possibility of them both starting together where Ekitike shifting position to the left.
Q) Wirtz – keep or sell?
A) He has been disappointing so far with no returns, and his xG is underwhelming. That explains the sales. However, with Burnley (A) and Everton (H) coming up, he has good fixtures. Giving him more time feels more sensible than selling now considering his value is only £8.5 million.
Q) Best captain for Gameweek 4?
A) Mohamed Salah. He has the strongest scoring and assist potential this week, proven pedigree, and a comfortable fixture against Burnley.
His effective ownership will also be massive, making him the obvious armband call.
A) Grealish has produced two hauls in Everton’s rejuvenated attack, which has naturally drawn interest from FPL managers. However, he has four returns from an xG of just 1.6, which suggests he is currently overperforming. With Liverpool coming up in Gameweek 5, he can be seen as a decent short-term pick but far from essential.
A) Lucas Paquetá looks like the standout option. Playing as West Ham’s number 10, he is on set-piece duty, has secure minutes, and offers both attacking and defensive points potential. Priced at £5.9m, he also represents a strong differential pick. The fixtures are not easy, with Spurs and Crystal Palace at home followed by Everton away, but if West Ham do find goals, they are most likely to come through Paquetá or Bowen.
