Bryan Adams brings four decades of rock to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Night

The rock icon returns to the UAE for an open-air concert in Saadiyat Island

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Bryan Adams announces new tour and new music
IANS

Dubai: Bryan Adams is bringing fresh energy back to the UAE with his upcoming Saadiyat Nights concert on 11 February 2026, marking his first performance here since his live set at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

The 2024 appearance took place at Etihad Arena, where the Canadian rock legend closed out the opening day of the World Tennis League's third season.

Since that unforgettable night, fans in the region have been waiting for another chance to experience the Summer of 69' singer's iconic voice live in the open-air surrounding s oof Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi.

When: February 11

Where: Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming concert coincides with the anniversary of Adams' breakthrough debut album in 1980, making this night all the more unmissable for fans.

Adams' Abu Dhabi appearance slots into a high profile Saadiyat Nights season, which also features several other international stars such as, Ricky Martin, John Mayer and Mariah Carey.

Article Contributed by Saarangi Aji

