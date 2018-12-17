Bangkok: Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was named Miss Universe 2018 in the contest held here. She becomes the 67th beauty queen to hold the title.
The show was hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winner Steve Harvey.
“What is the most important lesson you've learned in your life and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?” asked Harvey when the contestant was part of the last three standing.
“I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is poor and it's very sad. And I have always taught myself to look for the beauty in it; to look in the beauty in the faces of the children and to be grateful. And I will bring this aspect as a Miss Universe, to see situations with a silver lining. and to assess where I could give something; where I could provide something as a spokesperson. And if I can teach people to be grateful, we can have an amazing world where negativity cannot grow and prosper, and children will have smiles on their faces”, she answered.
Gray is Filipina-Australian and 24 years old. She is the fourth Filipina to become Miss Universe, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach.