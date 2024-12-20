Employee stabs company president during morning staff meeting

Dubai: An employee at a Michigan-based manufacturing company, Anderson Express, has been charged with stabbing the company president in a shocking workplace assault. Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

According to US media reports, the accused, 32-year-old Nathan Mahoney, allegedly entered a conference room during a morning staff meeting on Tuesday, December 17, and stabbed company president Erik Denslow with a red-handled knife. Following the assault, Mahoney fled the scene in a vehicle but was apprehended less than an hour later, shortly after the incident was reported at 9:23am.

Denslow sustained a stab wound to his right side, just below the ribcage. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a company spokesperson.

Mahoney, who had been employed at Anderson Express for just two weeks, was arraigned on Wednesday in Muskegon County’s 60th District Court, according to US media reports. He faces charges of assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding police. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment. His bail was set at $500,000 for the assault charge and $1,000 for the fleeing charge.

Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson stated that Mahoney has refused to cooperate with investigators, leaving the motive for the attack unclear. Authorities are exploring whether the stabbing was inspired by the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. “We haven’t ruled out a copycat motive,” Poulson said, adding that police are reviewing Mahoney’s social media and electronic records for potential leads.

The attack was witnessed by several employees, who provided consistent accounts to the police. Colleagues described Mahoney as having a quiet demeanor, which makes the incident even more baffling.