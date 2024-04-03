Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD), the regulatory authority overseeing the social sector in Abu Dhabi, has revealed the achievements of volunteer efforts in 2023.

A total of 873,787 hours of general volunteer work were recorded, reflecting a 63 per cent increase from the last year, delivered through 1,185 volunteer opportunities, according to officials news agency WAM.

The feat translated to a value of Dh62,912,000 of volunteer work in 2023.

Cooperation

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports sector at DCD, said: “Exceeding volunteering engagement expectations could not have been possible without the cooperation and coordination of partners across government, private, and third sectors who are dedicated to enhancing the volunteering ecosystem and encouraging individuals and volunteer teams to engage in delivering impact for the community.”

He added: “The DCD worked with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Emirates Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent, among other key stakeholders, to bridge gaps in volunteer work. It also cooperated and coordinated with numerous leading institutions in the field of volunteer work to enhance the supportive environment for volunteers.”

This will contribute to preserving rights and defining duties for all volunteers, including individuals, volunteer teams, and entities that wish to attract volunteers. The department is working to update and review its volunteering policy, which is expected to be announced in 2024, to create a more enabling volunteering environment so that more individuals can participate in volunteer work.

The DCD also announced the hourly economic value of general volunteer work in the emirate to be Dh72, a step that is the first of its kind in the UAE. This was achieved through DCD’s collaboration with the Emirates Foundation, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Volunteer system

Globally, volunteerism constitutes an important factor contributing to the gross domestic product (GDP) and is considered a major driver for bolstering individual and institutional impact on social and economic development. In Abu Dhabi, and based on the hourly economic value of volunteering, the total value of general volunteer work in 2023 amounted to more than Dh62,912,000.

The department’s goal is to simplify the process of calculating the economic value of volunteering in Abu Dhabi, taking into account international best practices and adapting them to the existing volunteer system.

The DCD’s unified methodology for calculating the economic value of volunteer work in Abu Dhabi helps provide an accurate and tangible picture of the impact of giving and volunteers on society.

Al Balooshi said: “We are fully aware that volunteering has profound social value, but our ability today to calculate the value of general volunteer work for the first time in Abu Dhabi accurately and concretely reflects the importance of volunteering and the great socioeconomic impact that volunteers have on our society.”

He added: “This will help motivate institutions and individuals in Abu Dhabi to provide support and the necessary resources, increase the impact of volunteers, and recognise the scope of their contributions across the emirate.”

Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “Each year we see a significant rise in the number of volunteers in Abu Dhabi which shows the community members’ unwavering commitment to helping those less fortunate.

"I would like to commend the Department of Community Development for its success in empowering so many people to help make the world a better place. At Emirates Foundation, we are immensely proud of the collaborations we have undertaken in these efforts and look forward to being part of another year of positive impact and change.”

Social impact

Fatema Abdulla Almarzouqi, Community Engagement and Volunteering Executive Director, The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “As an Abu Dhabi Government entity operating under the Department of Community Development, the Authority of Social contribution – Ma’an aims to amplify the development of an engaged and collaborative community within the city of Abu Dhabi.