Sharjah: Iftar meals are being distributed to pedestrians and passersby at multiple locations across Sharjah city as part of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) “Your Iftar is Ready” event.
It forms part of the chamber’s strategic vision to reinforce the concepts and values of corporate social responsibility.
Exemplifying principles of generosity, compassion, and solidarity during the holy auspicious month of Ramadan, this initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to foster employee engagement in social, voluntary, and humanitarian activities, which embody the values of tolerance, goodness, and generosity rooted in the Emirati society’s authentic traditions.
The event, organised by the chamber within the framework of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, is set to run until April 13.
Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, was on hand to spearhead the event alongside a number of officials and employees from the chamber and its affiliates.
Iftar for pedestrians
During the gathering, Iftar meals were distributed to pedestrians and passersby at multiple locations across Sharjah city.
Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi emphasized that ‘Your Iftar is Ready’ event is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to promoting concepts of generosity and altruism and fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility among its employees.
Al Shamsi also underscored the importance of organizing such charitable and community events in instilling values of tolerance, solidarity, and contributing to spreading happiness among community members.
For his part, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department, highlighted the significance of Ramadan charitable activities in bridging communication and cooperation between institutions, businesses, and societal segments.
He also emphasised the need to strike a balance between work commitments, activating corporate social responsibility initiatives, and setting examples that inspire individuals and companies, encourage volunteerism, and cultivate a culture of philanthropy.
Your Iftar is Ready” event, hosted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), encourages volunteerism, and cultivates a culture of philanthropy. Photo taken during the event.