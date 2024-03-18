As the holy month is here, Muslims around the world go through a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. For those observing the fast, maintaining health and energy levels during this time is crucial. We spoke with medical experts for their advice on staying healthy and energised throughout Ramadan.

Balanced meal timing

One of the key aspects of maintaining health during Ramadan is ensuring a balanced meal timing. Dr Riyaz Usman, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic, emphasises the importance of spacing out meals wisely during non-fasting hours. He advises, “Space out your meals wisely during non-fasting hours to ensure a steady release of energy throughout the day. Consider having smaller, more frequent meals to prevent overeating and promote better digestion.”

Hydration and nutrition

Proper hydration and nutrition play a crucial role in sustaining energy levels during Ramadan. Dr Joana Coelho, Consultant Family Medicine at Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, highlights the significance of hydration. “Hydration is crucial, especially since you are abstaining from fluids during daylight hours,” she notes. “Drink plenty of water between iftar and suhour, and consider hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables with high water content.”

Sustainable physical activity

While fasting, maintaining physical activity can be challenging. Dr Usman suggests, “While intense exercise during fasting hours may be challenging, light physical activity such as walking or gentle stretching can help maintain your energy levels.”

He says regular physical activity is important for overall health and well-being. It can help improve circulation, boost mood, and maintain muscle strength.

Managing pre-existing health conditions

For individuals with conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, managing health during Ramadan requires special attention. Dr Coelho advises, “Work closely with your healthcare provider to develop a personalised plan. Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly, adjust medication dosages if needed, and be mindful of your dietary choices.”

She notes that it’s important for individuals with pre-existing health conditions to consult with their healthcare providers before fasting. They can provide guidance on how to manage their condition while fasting safely.

Listening to your body

It’s crucial to listen to your body’s signals and adjust your fasting and eating patterns accordingly. Dr Usman warns that if you feel excessively fatigued or unwell, it’s essential to break your fast and prioritise your health.

“Each individual’s tolerance to fasting may vary,” days Dr Usman. “It’s important to listen to your body and break your fast if you feel unwell or unable to continue fasting.”