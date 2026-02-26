GOLD/FOREX
Dubai court orders borrower to pay $2.4 million in loan dispute over penalty clause

Judge rules agreed delay rate was 0.001% per day, not 1%, awards $400,000 in compensation

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has ordered a borrower to pay $2.4 million in a dispute over a $2 million loan after a disagreement over the applicable late-payment penalty.

The lender had sought $6 million, arguing that the contract included a penalty clause of 1 per cent per day of the total debt for each day of delay, which he said entitled him to $4 million in penalties in addition to the principal.

The defendant contested the claim, arguing that the correct rate stated in the agreement was 0.001per cent per day – one per thousand – rather than 1per cent. He also challenged the jurisdiction of Dubai courts, citing a clause assigning jurisdiction to courts in their home country, and requested a stay pending the outcome of a criminal complaint filed abroad, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The court rejected the jurisdictional challenge, noting that the defendant resided in the UAE and that rules on international jurisdiction tied to domicile are matters of public order that cannot be overridden by agreement where conditions are met.

On the merits, the court found that the defendant had expressly acknowledged receipt of the $2 million and had not denied his signature on the agreement.

Accepting an official translation submitted by the defendant, the court ruled that the agreed penalty was 0.001 per cent per day. It calculated compensation for the delay at $400,000 and declined to reduce the clause, stating that the debtor had failed to prove that the amount was excessive.

The court awarded $2.4 million in total, plus 5 per cent annual legal interest from the date of filing until full payment, along with court fees and legal costs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
