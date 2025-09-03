Severe traffic on Dubai-Sharjah road: Accidents and roadworks cause hours-long delays, police advise caution

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should expect significant delays. The Sharjah Police General Command has issued a warning about heavy traffic congestion on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution, consider alternative routes, and prioritise their safety.
Traffic congestion on the Dubai-Sharjah road today following multiple accidents, causing significant delays for commuters.
According to motorists, three lanes on MBZ Road were closed for what appeared to be road development works, which made the traffic even worse. Google Maps images show congestion stretching from the Al Yasmeen area in Ajman all the way to the Ras Al Khor exit.
Some residents reported taking up to three hours to make the journey. A Sharjah resident, K.P.Devadasan, told Gulf News that his morning commute from Sharjah to Dubai took an arduous two hours and 40 minutes. He noted that even alternative routes were heavily congested due to the traffic overflow. Another commuter, Syed Haseeb Akhlaq, shared a similar experience, saying, "Took me 2:30 hours from Sharjah than usual."
Motorists who received an early warning about the traffic on Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road attempted to use alternative routes through Sharjah and other roads leading into Dubai, but found cars at a complete standstill.
Police are actively monitoring the situation and working to resolve the obstruction as quickly as possible. Commuters are advised to stay alert while navigating the area, drive carefully, and check traffic updates before starting their journey.
