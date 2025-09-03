Severe traffic on Dubai-Sharjah road: Accidents and roadworks cause hours-long delays, police advise caution

Some residents reported taking up to three hours to make the journey. A Sharjah resident, K.P.Devadasan, told Gulf News that his morning commute from Sharjah to Dubai took an arduous two hours and 40 minutes. He noted that even alternative routes were heavily congested due to the traffic overflow. Another commuter, Syed Haseeb Akhlaq, shared a similar experience, saying, "Took me 2:30 hours from Sharjah than usual."