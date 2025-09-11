UAE: What to do if an employee leaves without clearing petty cash or traffic fines

If the decision is not satisfactory to either party, either party may file a lawsuit before the relevant Court of Appeal for a review of the decision within fifteen (15) working days following notification of the decision. Upon filing, the Court will schedule a hearing to consider the case within three (3) working days, and the case will be adjudicated within fifteen (15) working days. The decision of the Court of Appeal shall constitute a final verdict, and an appeal will suspend the implementation of the decision. If an appeal is filed, the execution of the decision described above will be suspended.