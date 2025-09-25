King Mohammed VI unveils $20 billion rail overhaul to redefine Morocco’s connectivity

One of the most significant hubs, the Casablanca-South station, is currently under construction with an estimated investment of MAD 700 million. Designed to serve up to 12 million passengers annually, it will feature six platforms, ten tracks, 20,000 square metres of public space and parking for 700 vehicles. Another key station will rise beside the Hassan II Grand Stadium in Benslimane, while a new terminal at Mohammed V International Airport will handle up to five million travellers per year. All three hubs are expected to be completed within 24 months, transforming how Casablanca connects to its suburbs, its airport and the broader high-speed network.