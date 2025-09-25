King Mohammed VI unveils $20 billion rail overhaul to redefine Morocco’s connectivity

Ambitious drive positions Casablanca as a global logistics hub, opens new horizons
His Majesty King Mohammed VI has launched one of Morocco’s most ambitious transport modernisation programmes to date, inaugurating on Wednesday a package of flagship railway projects in Casablanca’s Hay Hassani district worth MAD 20 billion ($1.9 billion).
Designed to transform daily mobility in Morocco’s largest city, the initiative also signals new opportunities for Gulf economies seeking to expand sustainable infrastructure and logistics networks across Africa and Europe.
The projects form part of a nationwide railway modernisation strategy valued at MAD 96 billion ($9.2 billion). Following the April launch of the 430-kilometre Kenitra, Marrakech high-speed line, the plan will expand Morocco’s rail network, strengthen regional links between Kenitra, Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakech, and establish a new industrial base to support advanced rail manufacturing. It also follows King Mohammed VI’s inauguration of major projects at the Casablanca Port Complex last week, valued at around MAD 5 billion ($557 million). Together, these initiatives form part of a broader strategy to enhance Casablanca’s standing as both an economic powerhouse and tourism gateway.
For Gulf investors, long active in ports, logistics, and transport, Morocco’s approach of combining public commitment with private-sector partnerships offers a familiar and highly investable model.
At the heart of the Royal vision lies the creation of a modern, low-carbon transport backbone that redefines how people and goods move across the Casablanca metropolitan area. The plan includes 260 kilometres of new railway lines, 50 major engineering structures, and 48 new regional and commuter trains capable of speeds up to 160km/h. Three next-generation stations will also be developed, integrating high-speed Al Boraq services with commuter trains, airport express links, trams, buses and taxis.
One of the most significant hubs, the Casablanca-South station, is currently under construction with an estimated investment of MAD 700 million. Designed to serve up to 12 million passengers annually, it will feature six platforms, ten tracks, 20,000 square metres of public space and parking for 700 vehicles. Another key station will rise beside the Hassan II Grand Stadium in Benslimane, while a new terminal at Mohammed V International Airport will handle up to five million travellers per year. All three hubs are expected to be completed within 24 months, transforming how Casablanca connects to its suburbs, its airport and the broader high-speed network.
Stations
By 2030, a metropolitan commuter rail service will operate with trains running every seven and a half minutes across three lines covering 92 kilometres. Ten new suburban stations will be added and five existing hubs modernised, backed by MAD 625 million in investment. The network is projected to carry 150,000 passengers daily, easing congestion and cutting travel times across Morocco’s economic capital.
The programme is financed primarily by Morocco’s National Railways Office (ONCF), with 70 per cent of costs covered domestically and the remainder funded by the Casablanca-Settat regional council.
48 new trains
South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem has been selected to supply the 48 new trains and will establish a local manufacturing plant to serve Morocco’s emerging rail ecosystem and future export ambitions. This industrial investment underscores the kingdom’s commitment to fostering a home-grown mobility sector while creating a platform for international investors.
Morocco’s railway expansion is also a pillar of its sustainable development agenda. By prioritising low-carbon collective transport, the programme advances national climate goals, reduces road congestion, and fosters new economic zones around modern transport hubs. It is expected to generate significant employment opportunities while reinforcing Morocco’s position as a manufacturing hub for green mobility technologies.
