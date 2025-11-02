UAE applauds UN resolution on Morocco's autonomy proposal

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which calls for engagement in negotiations based on Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal, regarding it as an important step toward achieving a final and lasting political solution to this issue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council’s resolutions.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of the United States in drafting and putting forward the resolution, which reflects the importance of resolving disputes through negotiation and peaceful means.

