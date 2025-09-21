UAE’s Anwar Gargash: UN recognition of Palestine key to two-state solution

Forthcoming recognitions mark crucial step toward two-state solution
Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has affirmed that the forthcoming round of UN recognition of the Palestinian state represents a crucial step in advancing the two-state solution.
Dr. Gargash highlighted that recognising Palestine would legitimise Palestinian national rights, revive stalled negotiations, and counter attempts to entrench occupation or impose a one-state reality.
“The upcoming UN recognition of Palestine strengthens the two-state solution by legitimising Palestinian national rights and reviving related negotiations, while countering efforts to cement occupation or a single-state reality,” he wrote on X platform.
“The vision of two states remains the optimal path to just and lasting peace, far from cycles of violence, war, and fragmentation projects.”
The remarks come ahead of the UN General Assembly high-level debate in New York from September 23 to 29, where Palestinian statehood is expected to dominate the agenda.
Several Western nations, including France, are poised to announce recognition during the gathering.
On Sunday, Britain, Canada and Australia formally recognised Palestine, becoming the first Western powers in decades — and the first G7 members in the case of the UK and Canada — to take the step. Portugal also joined them, while France is expected to announce its recognition at the UN General Assembly this week.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox