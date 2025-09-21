GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE’s Anwar Gargash: UN recognition of Palestine key to two-state solution

Forthcoming recognitions mark crucial step toward two-state solution

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
“The vision of two states remains the optimal path to just and lasting peace, far from cycles of violence, war, and fragmentation projects.”
“The vision of two states remains the optimal path to just and lasting peace, far from cycles of violence, war, and fragmentation projects.”

Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has affirmed that the forthcoming round of UN recognition of the Palestinian state represents a crucial step in advancing the two-state solution.

Dr. Gargash highlighted that recognising Palestine would legitimise Palestinian national rights, revive stalled negotiations, and counter attempts to entrench occupation or impose a one-state reality.

“The upcoming UN recognition of Palestine strengthens the two-state solution by legitimising Palestinian national rights and reviving related negotiations, while countering efforts to cement occupation or a single-state reality,” he wrote on X platform.

“The vision of two states remains the optimal path to just and lasting peace, far from cycles of violence, war, and fragmentation projects.”

The remarks come ahead of the UN General Assembly high-level debate in New York from September 23 to 29, where Palestinian statehood is expected to dominate the agenda.

Several Western nations, including France, are poised to announce recognition during the gathering.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada and Australia formally recognised Palestine, becoming the first Western powers in decades — and the first G7 members in the case of the UK and Canada — to take the step. Portugal also joined them, while France is expected to announce its recognition at the UN General Assembly this week.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEIsraelPalestine

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly – as prime minister of this great country – that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video statement released on social media.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine

2h ago4m read
The UAE’s position is principled and stems from the shared destiny that has bound the Gulf states through decades of challenges and crises, Gargash said.

UAE reaffirms full solidarity with Qatar

1m read
A man waves a Palestinian flags to other activists and human rights defenders riding aboard a vessel departing from Tunisia's northern port of Bizerte on September 14, 2025 to join the last boats taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for the Gaza Strip to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Luxembourg says will recognise Palestinian State

2m read
Lana Nusseibeh said the Abraham Accords were designed to support Palestinians and their “legitimate aspiration for an independent state.”

UAE warns Israel on West Bank annexation

2m read