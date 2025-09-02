Dubai: Belgium will join the growing list of countries preparing to recognise the State of Palestine at this month’s United Nations General Assembly, while also imposing sweeping sanctions on Israel over its war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced overnight.

These include a ban on imports from illegal settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in settlements, and travel bans on extremist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, several violent settlers and Hamas leaders.

France announced in July it would recognise Palestine at the UNGA and is co-hosting a meeting on the issue with Saudi Arabia on September 22. More than a dozen Western nations, including Australia, Canada and the UK, have signalled similar moves, though most attach conditions related to Hamas’s dismantling. Currently, 147 of the UN’s 193 members already recognise Palestinian statehood.

The United States is also pushing back. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced France’s recognition plan as “reckless” and said it only fuels Hamas propaganda. Washington will deny and revoke visas for Palestinian officials attending the UNGA.

Israel has strongly criticised the wave of recognitions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued the move “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims.” Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel’s opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, said Belgium’s decision was “another direct result of Netanyahu’s political failure.” Smotrich has threatened to establish new illegal settlements for every country that recognises Palestine.

Since October 7, Israel’s offensive has killed at least 63,459 Palestinians and wounded more than 160,000, according to local health authorities. Israel launched its campaign after Hamas’s attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead and 250 taken hostage.

For Belgium, the decision signals a dramatic escalation in its stance. Whether more European nations follow its lead in New York could determine the scale of pressure Israel faces in the months ahead — and whether recognition of Palestine moves from symbolic declaration to a concrete step toward a two-state solution.

Prévot said Belgium would also intensify its fight against antisemitism by mobilising security services and involving Jewish community leaders, insisting the new sanctions were aimed at Israel’s government, not its people.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.