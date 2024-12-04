Key features of the Riyadh Metro:

• Six interconnected lines: The system comprises six colour-coded lines spanning 176 kilometres: Blue, Red, Orange, Green, Yellow, and Purple.

• Eighty four stations: Strategically located to provide convenient access across the city.

Which routes are currently operating?

As part of its initial phase, the following routes are open:

• Line 1 (Blue Line): Al Olaya-Al Batha Road

• Line 4 (Yellow Line): King Khalid International Airport Road

• Line 6 (Purple Line): Abdulrahman bin Auf and Sheikh Hassan bin Hussein Roads

When will the other routes open?

• Two more lines — Line 2 (Red Line) and Line 5 (Green Line) will launch on December 15.

• The final Line 3 (Orange Line) on Madinah Road is expected to open on January 5, 2025.

Official app for Riyadh Metro

The launch introduces the Darb app, a digital platform for seamless travel. This app offers route planning, ticket purchases, and real-time updates.

How much are Riyadh Metro tickets?

Riyadh Metro offers two classes of service, with flexible pricing to accommodate different needs:

• Standard class: Starting at SR4 (Dh3.91), offering affordable access to the city's public transport.

• First Class: Starting at SR10 (Dh9.78), providing a premium travel experience.

Fare options:

• Standard class:

o Two-hour pass: SR4 (Dh3.91)

o Three-day pass: SR20 (Dh19.55)

o Seven-day pass: SR40 (Dh39.10)

o Thirty-day pass: SR140 (Dh136.85)

• First class:

o Two-hour pass: SR10 (Dh9.78)

o Three-day pass: SR50 (Dh48.88)

o Seven-day pass: SR100 (Dh97.75)

o Thirty-day pass: SR350 (Dh342.13)

Where to buy Riyadh Metro tickets?

Tickets for the Riyadh Metro are available exclusively through the Darb app. Here is how you can buy your tickets:

1. Start by downloading the Darb app, available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Open the app and register by providing the following details:

• Full name

• Contact information

• Date of birth

• A secure password

3. Once your account is set up, navigate to the ‘Tickets’ section within the app. Choose your desired pass type, such as a two-hour pass, three-day pass, or longer-term options. Complete the payment securely using a credit or debit card.