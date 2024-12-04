Dubai: Travelling around Riyadh has just become more convenient and affordable, thanks to the highly anticipated launch of the Riyadh Metro on December 1. This mega project is designed to tackle traffic congestion and transform mobility in Saudi Arabia’s capital. If you are curious about the routes currently in operation or want details on fares, here is everything you need to know.
What is the Riyadh Metro
The Riyadh Metro is the Middle East's largest public transport system and the world's longest driverless train network. It officially commenced operations on Sunday, December 1. This extensive network will serve most of the city's densely populated areas, connecting key locations such as King Khalid International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District, prominent universities, downtown Riyadh, and the central public transport hub.
Key features of the Riyadh Metro:
• Six interconnected lines: The system comprises six colour-coded lines spanning 176 kilometres: Blue, Red, Orange, Green, Yellow, and Purple.
• Eighty four stations: Strategically located to provide convenient access across the city.
Which routes are currently operating?
As part of its initial phase, the following routes are open:
• Line 1 (Blue Line): Al Olaya-Al Batha Road
• Line 4 (Yellow Line): King Khalid International Airport Road
• Line 6 (Purple Line): Abdulrahman bin Auf and Sheikh Hassan bin Hussein Roads
When will the other routes open?
• Two more lines — Line 2 (Red Line) and Line 5 (Green Line) will launch on December 15.
• The final Line 3 (Orange Line) on Madinah Road is expected to open on January 5, 2025.
Official app for Riyadh Metro
The launch introduces the Darb app, a digital platform for seamless travel. This app offers route planning, ticket purchases, and real-time updates.
How much are Riyadh Metro tickets?
Riyadh Metro offers two classes of service, with flexible pricing to accommodate different needs:
• Standard class: Starting at SR4 (Dh3.91), offering affordable access to the city's public transport.
• First Class: Starting at SR10 (Dh9.78), providing a premium travel experience.
Fare options:
• Standard class:
o Two-hour pass: SR4 (Dh3.91)
o Three-day pass: SR20 (Dh19.55)
o Seven-day pass: SR40 (Dh39.10)
o Thirty-day pass: SR140 (Dh136.85)
• First class:
o Two-hour pass: SR10 (Dh9.78)
o Three-day pass: SR50 (Dh48.88)
o Seven-day pass: SR100 (Dh97.75)
o Thirty-day pass: SR350 (Dh342.13)
Where to buy Riyadh Metro tickets?
Tickets for the Riyadh Metro are available exclusively through the Darb app. Here is how you can buy your tickets:
1. Start by downloading the Darb app, available for Apple and Android devices.
2. Open the app and register by providing the following details:
• Full name
• Contact information
• Date of birth
• A secure password
3. Once your account is set up, navigate to the ‘Tickets’ section within the app. Choose your desired pass type, such as a two-hour pass, three-day pass, or longer-term options. Complete the payment securely using a credit or debit card.
4. After the payment is processed, your ticket will be issued directly within the app. It will feature a Quick Response (QR) code, which you will need to scan at the Metro station gates for entry.