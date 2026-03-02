GOLD/FOREX
Nasdaq Dubai announces two-day trading closure

Precautionary move halts trading across key UAE exchanges amid regional risks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE halts stock market trading for two days amid escalating regional tensions.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority confirmed the temporary closure of Nasdaq Dubai, effective Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3. The exchange operates within the Dubai International Financial Centre and serves regional and global investors trading equities, derivatives, sukuk and conventional bonds.

Regulators said the decision was taken as part of precautionary measures during a period of rapidly evolving developments across the region.

Wider market closures across the UAE

The Capital Market Authority separately announced that stock markets across the country will also remain closed on the same dates, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

Authorities said the move falls within their regulatory and supervisory mandate and aligns with applicable laws governing financial market operations. Officials added that they will continue to closely monitor regional developments and assess the situation on an ongoing basis.

Market stakeholders have been urged to follow official communication channels for updates as conditions evolve.

Stability measures during heightened tensions

The suspension comes against the backdrop of escalating military confrontations involving Iran, the US and Israel, alongside retaliatory actions and security incidents affecting several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

These developments have prompted precautionary steps across key sectors in the region aimed at maintaining stability, ensuring the continuity of essential services and protecting financial and economic systems from disruption.

Regulators indicated they remain in regular contact with relevant authorities and continue to monitor developments closely while preparing to implement additional measures if needed.

Impact on investors and markets

Temporary trading suspensions are typically designed to prevent volatility spikes during periods of geopolitical stress and to allow regulators time to assess risks without exposing investors to disorderly market movements.

Market analysts noted that such measures can help preserve investor confidence during uncertain periods by signalling proactive oversight and prioritising financial system stability.

Trading activity is expected to resume once authorities determine that conditions have stabilised sufficiently to ensure orderly market functioning.

Investors and residents have been encouraged to monitor official announcements from regulatory bodies and exchanges for further updates as the situation evolves.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
