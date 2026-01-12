GOLD/FOREX
Dubai 24-k gold prices soars above Dh550 as international rates jump

International gold surges 1.47%, lifting Dubai rates sharply for shoppers and investors

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Shoppers browse gold jewellery at Dubai’s Gold Souk as prices jump following a global rally.
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai climbed sharply this morning, adding pressure on shoppers as international markets rallied overnight.

At opening, 24-carat gold rose to Dh550.25 per gram, up from Dh543.25 over the weekend. 22-carat increased to Dh509.50, compared to Dh503 previously.

The move comes as global bullion prices jumped, pushing local rates higher across the board.

Internationally, gold surged 1.47 per cent to around $4,575 an ounce, gaining more than $66 in early trade. The rally is being driven by safe-haven buying as investors react to global uncertainty and geopolitical risks.

This international jump is feeding directly into Dubai’s retail prices, keeping gold near record territory.

What higher prices mean for UAE shoppers

Jewellers say the higher rates are already changing buying behaviour.

Shoppers are choosing lighter jewellery and everyday designs, avoiding heavy bridal sets and large bars, and negotiating harder on making charges.

Many residents are delaying big purchases, hoping prices ease after the recent spike.

Despite the rise, tourist buying and gifting demand remain steady, especially in malls and the Gold Souk. Dubai continues to attract visitors looking for variety and trusted quality, even at higher prices.

However, big-ticket sales remain selective, as buyers stay cautious.

Retailers brace for volatile weeks ahead

Traders say sharp price swings make customers hesitant, but steady footfall is expected from tourists, weddings and festive gifting.

Unless international markets cool, Dubai gold prices are likely to stay elevated, keeping pressure on budget-conscious buyers.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
