Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey scores 94% on Rotten Tomatoes — and its box office voyage is just beginning

There is the scale, for starters. Nolan is reportedly working with a massive $250 million production, which is a fairly Nolan-esque way to approach a story about a man trying to get home. Most people would book a flight. Odysseus gets monsters, war, temptation and an epic detour lasting years. Nolan, meanwhile, appears to have decided that the only appropriate response is a blockbuster of similarly mythic proportions.