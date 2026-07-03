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FIFA weighs earlier start for England vs Mexico amid weather fears

The World Cup last-16 fixture could be brought forward due the risk of storms and flooding

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AFP
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Reports in Mexico say the match could be moved to midday local time.
Reports in Mexico say the match could be moved to midday local time.
AFP

Los Angeles: England's World Cup last 16 match against Mexico on Sunday could be moved to an earlier kickoff time due to the risk of storms and flooding, a source close to the arrangements said.

It is believed football's world governing body FIFA is holding discussions over moving the kickoff at the Estadio Azteca due to the risk of extreme weather.

The match is currently scheduled to kick off at 6:00pm local time.

Reports in Mexico say the match could be moved to midday local time.

The start of Mexico's last match, a victory over Ecuador in the last 32 at the Azteca on Tuesday, was delayed by one hour due to torrential rain.

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FIFA World Cup

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