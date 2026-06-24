Grieving Deschamps to miss France's final World Cup group game

Assistant Guy Stephan to lead France against Norway in Deschamps’ absence
France coach Didier Deschamps is to return home after his mother died and will miss his team's final World Cup Group I match against Norway, the French Football Federation announced Tuesday.
"Didier Deschamps will not be able to be on the bench on Friday for the final Group I game," said the federation in a statement.
"The coach had the painful experience this morning of learning of the death of his mother. He will return to France to attend the funeral."
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In Deschamps' absence, his assistant Guy Stephan will take charge of the squad until the 57-year-old's return.
Having already qualified for the last 32 following a 3-1 victory over Senegal and a 3-0 win against Iraq, France will be aiming to top their group when they face Erling Haaland and Norway on Friday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
It is Deschamps' final tournament in charge of France.
During his 14-year reign, France won the 2018 World Cup, but lost in both the 2022 World Cup final -- on penalties to Argentina -- and to Portugal in the Euro 2016 final.