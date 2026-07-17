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BTS at 2026 FIFA World Cup final: How many minutes will they get on a crowded 20-minute halftime?

The lineup includes Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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BTS: RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and V
BTS: RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and V

Ten people. 20 minutes of Halftime.

That's the math problem we should have gotten in childhood.

With the FIFA World Cup final set to introduce its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, the ARMY is now fixated on one very important question: how many minutes will BTS actually get on stage?

The answer, so far, is anyone’s guess. FIFA’s original blueprint reportedly called for a lightning-fast 11-minute performance. But once Coldplay’s Chris Martin signed on to curate the show and assembled a star-studded lineup featuring BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber, those 11 minutes suddenly looked like a very ambitious group project.

Now, with a reported 20-minute halftime show in the works, the clock is ticking, and the stage-time maths is looking increasingly brutal.

FIFA has yet to reveal exactly how the stage time will be divided between the artists. What is clear, however, is that the show is pushing the traditional limits of football’s halftime break.

The battle of the clock: 15 Minutes, 20 minutes or a Megamix?

Fitting BTS and a stadium-sized lineup into a standard football break is proving to be a serious logistical challenge. Here is how the battle for broadcast minutes is shaping up:

The 15-minute rule: According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), halftime is capped at 15 minutes.

The 20-minute push: Reports from The Athletic suggest FIFA is planning a 20-minute halftime ceremony to accommodate the expanded production. To make that happen, the referee would need to approve an unprecedented exception.

The 30-minute broadcast buffer: UK broadcasters are reportedly preparing for a 30-minute mid-game block to accommodate the extended show alongside mandatory match analysis.

And the lineup is not exactly helping the time crunch. Alongside BTS and the major pop stars, the show is expected to feature Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 student chorus and, in a unexpected twist, characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

So unless BTS will be running alongside Messi to sing on the field, there's still confusion among ARMYs how exactly everyone's going to fit on stage.

Is the World Cup getting an American-style Halftime show?

While music fans are eager to see how Chris Martin divides the minutes between BTS's choreography and Shakira's hips not lying, some traditional football fans are less enthusiastic.

International fans have criticised the extended, entertainment-heavy spectacle, with some viewing it as an attempt to "Americanise" the World Cup.

Still, love it or hate it, the real drama may begin when the referee blows for halftime. With so many stars competing for the spotlight, millions of viewers will be watching the clock to see just how much time BTS gets to make World Cup history.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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