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EU foreign ministers stress importance of strengthening relations with GCC states

Ministers eye deeper Gulf partnership as Iran tensions hit key trade routes

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EU foreign ministers stress importance of strengthening relations with GCC states

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening relations with the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council during their monthly meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announced the outcome in a briefing following the meeting, stating that ministers discussed the strategic partnership between the European Union and the GCC.

Kallas pointed out that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz continues to deteriorate following recent Iranian attacks, which have significantly impacted several trade routes.

She noted that the Iranian list of entities it considers a threat to freedom of navigation has been expanded.

The ministers discussed the European naval operation, Aspides, which contributes to ensuring freedom of navigation.

Kallas confirmed that the EU intends to enhance its cooperation and engagement within this framework, drawing on decades of experience in dealing with Iran.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, the EU official stated that the situation remains extremely serious, noting the halt in talks between Israel and Hamas and the latter's refusal to disarm, which increases the risk of escalation.

She also highlighted the surge in violence committed by extremist settlers.

Kallas announced that EU foreign ministers have adopted a sanctions list targeting these individuals, alongside measures directed against Hamas, emphasising that violence and extremism must have consequences and that this step represents a move away from previous political deadlock.

On Syria, Kallas explained that ministers agreed to reactivate the Cooperation Agreement with Damascus, viewing this as a positive signal for the resumption of dialogue.

She noted that a high-level political dialogue with Syria would be held.

She affirmed that the EU supports the transition and reconstruction phase in Syria and is ready to act immediately, but remains waiting for concrete progress, particularly regarding a genuine and inclusive political transition.

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