GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

GCC, EU reject Iranian hostilities, discuss de-escalation efforts

Albudaiwi stressed the need for an immediate halt to all hostile acts

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting GCC countries, stressing that they constitute a blatant violation of sovereignty, international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional and international security and stability.

This came during a phone call he received today from Dubravka Šuica, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean at the European Commission, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the serious escalation.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

During the call, Albudaiwi stressed the need for an immediate halt to all hostile acts, pointing to the importance of coordinated international efforts to contain this escalation in a manner that ensures the security and stability of the region and safeguards maritime safety and global energy supplies.

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean expressed rejection of all Iranian hostile acts towards GCC countries, affirming the European Union’s full support for the security and stability of GCC states.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump.

More questions than answers: Trump delays Iran strikes

4m read
Iranian Red Crescent emergency workers use a bulldozer to clear rubble from a residential building that was hit in an earlier US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026.

Tehran warns of blackout across region if attacked

2m read
Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers — Jag Vasant and Pine Gas — are currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz after receiving clearance for safe passage, according to Indian media reports and ship-tracking data.

India taps 41 nations for energy amid Hormuz tensions

3m read
Firefighting vessels douse flames on the Singapore-flagged tanker Norman Atlantic after an attack near the Strait of Hormuz in December 1987, during the Tanker War that exposed the risks of protecting oil routes.

Why Hormuz risks a repeat of dangerous Tanker War past

4m read