Joint statement by extraordinary meeting of GCC-UK Foreign Ministers

The ministers recalled the inherent right of the GCC countries, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend themselves, individually and collectively, against the armed attacks of Iran, as recognised in UN Security Council resolution 2817 (2026). They affirmed that the GCC states have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents. The Ministers recalled the responsibility of the UN Security Council in maintaining international peace and security.