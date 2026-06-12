Dubai: An orphaned baby forest elephant rescued after wandering out of Nigeria’s Okomu National Park is offering a rare symbol of hope for the country’s endangered wildlife. The young calf is now being cared for by conservationists from the NGO Africa Nature Investors (ANI), who aim to rehabilitate and eventually return him to the wild.

The rescue, carried out with support from Nigeria’s National Park Service, highlights ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s dwindling forest elephant population. Smaller and more elusive than their savannah relatives, forest elephants have suffered sharp population declines in recent decades due to habitat loss, poaching and human encroachment.

Wildlife experts say the calf’s survival underscores the importance of conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding one of Nigeria’s last remaining elephant populations and securing a future for the endangered species.

Video: AFP