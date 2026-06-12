Baby elephant born at UK zoo delights visitors with playful ball games

Endangered Asian elephant calf charms visitors and strengthens UK breeding efforts
A newborn Asian elephant calf at UK's Whipsnade Zoo has captured public attention after being seen playfully kicking and chasing a large red ball shortly after making his public debut.
The endangered calf was born to mother Donna at the UK's largest zoo and quickly became a favorite among visitors and animal lovers.
The young elephant was shown in an AP video enthusiastically interacting with a ball in his enclosure, displaying the curiosity and playful behaviour typical of young elephants.
Zoo staff said the calf has integrated well with the herd and is developing normally under the watchful care of his mother and other female elephants.
Asian elephants are classified as endangered, making every successful birth an important contribution to conservation breeding efforts.
Whipsnade Zoo, operated by the Zoological Society of London, maintains one of Europe's largest Asian elephant herds.
Located in the Chiltern Hills near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, England, north of London and set across 600 acres, it is the UK's largest zoo.
Conservation programmes at the zoo form part of wider international efforts to support the long-term survival of the species, whose wild populations face threats from habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.
The calf's playful interaction with the red ball has become a symbol of the excitement surrounding the birth, offering visitors a glimpse into the early development of one of the world's most intelligent and socially complex animals.
Keepers say enrichment items such as balls help encourage natural behaviours, exploration and physical activity in young elephants.
The birth is a positive milestone for the zoo's elephant conservation program and provides a welcome boost for efforts to raise awareness about the challenges facing Asian elephants in the wild.