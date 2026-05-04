Asana names Washmen, a Cloudfresh Customer, the AI Breakthrough in EMEA at the 2026 Work Innovation Awards

“We are humbled by the award. At Washmen, we are convinced our adoption of AI is still in its early stages. As co-founders, Rami and I see it as our mission to reimagine our company as if we were launching it today, and then build out the processes and organization to deliver on that rejuvenation. Asana, because of its early and continuous AI innovations, has become an integral tool within our AI stack,” said Jad Halaoui, Co-Founder & COO at Washmen