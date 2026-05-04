GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Asana names Washmen, a Cloudfresh Customer, the AI Breakthrough in EMEA at the 2026 Work Innovation Awards

Award singles out most capable organisation using AI to deal with processes under the hood

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Asana names Washmen, a Cloudfresh Customer, the AI Breakthrough in EMEA at the 2026 Work Innovation Awards

Washmen, a UAE-based visionary customer of Cloudfresh — Asana’s EMEA Partner of the Year—has won the AI Breakthrough category at the 2026 Work Innovation Awards.

The award singles out the most capable organisation that doesn’t stop at ideas and uses AI to deal with processes under the hood, speed up output, and make everyday work easier and more effective.

The judges are looking for workflows where AI actually delivers real impact by taking over routine tasks so teams can focus on bigger priorities. They want to see that the tech isn’t just stuck in a trial phase or isolated to one specific department. Instead, it needs to be fully up and running, clearly understood, and actively used across different teams as adoption continues to grow.

“Washmen represents exactly the kind of bold, results-driven creativity the Work Innovation Awards celebrate. By building a fully integrated, AI-powered operational system at scale, they’ve set a new benchmark for how organisations can scale efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality at every stage,” said Josh Abdulla, Chief Customer Officer at Asana

Washmen’s award-winning setup runs on four AI Teammates. Each one picks up where the last leaves off, with no need for manual handoffs. Together, they’ve cut average claim turnaround time from 2–3 days to 6 hours.

Each active AI Teammate produces work equal to 1 full-time employee, while automated workflows have reduced manual effort across operations and customer service by 40–50 per cent.

The system also flags high-risk damage cases before items reach production, which matters in a business where a single claim on a luxury item can exceed Dh10,000.

“We are humbled by the award. At Washmen, we are convinced our adoption of AI is still in its early stages. As co-founders, Rami and I see it as our mission to reimagine our company as if we were launching it today, and then build out the processes and organization to deliver on that rejuvenation. Asana, because of its early and continuous AI innovations, has become an integral tool within our AI stack,” said Jad Halaoui, Co-Founder & COO at Washmen

Washmen’s engineering team linked its internal dashboard with Asana to automate 7,500 monthly task cards. This setup removes manual data entry by syncing physical facility scans with digital boards in real time.
Cloudfresh helped deploy these workflows in under two weeks by focusing on practical, daily scenarios. This hands-on approach allowed the team to adopt the technology quickly and build confidence in the new system.

The collaboration led to a 35 per cent weekly time savings and cut repetitive tasks by half. These gains improved customer response times by 30% and sped up internal approvals. As a result, Washmen now meets its service-level agreements more consistently.

Cloudfresh continues to support Washmen as they expand their use of Asana Enterprise and Asana AI Studio, adapting the system as their operations grow and change.

“Working closely with Washmen, we’ve seen first-hand how a mature Asana setup can be taken to a completely different level. As one of the first organizations in EMEA to deploy Asana AI Teammates, Washmen moved from structured task management to a self-running operational model —where damage claims are assessed, resolved, and closed autonomously at a scale of 25,000 items a day. That’s what it looks like when implementation is done right,” said Norbert Durko, General Manager for the Middle East at Cloudfresh.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shot of a young businessman experiencing stress during a late night at work

Global report shows rising deaths from work stress

2m read
Laureus award winners 2026

Global stars light up Laureus Awards night

2m read
UAE flag

Where to buy UAE flags in the UAE: A complete guide

3m read
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, listens as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, on Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

How Pakistan carved out the US-Iran ceasefire deal

4m read