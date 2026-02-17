Ramadan retail comes alive in UAE: Brands focus on tradition and value

“To ensure consistent supply during Ramadan, NRTC prioritises demand planning, supply readiness, and omnichannel reach. By optimising logistics and sourcing, we ensure that staple food items are always available and fresh. Our promotions focus on bundle offers and family packs, which help keep prices stable across core categories while ensuring affordability for consumers,” says Alrifai.

He adds that this year’s pricing approach is focused on structured value rather than sharp markdowns.

“This year, NRTC is focusing on bundle offers and family packs to deliver value to our customers. These promotions allow for better affordability and larger basket sizes without deep price cuts, ensuring stability in pricing for essential items. Additionally, our B2C e-commerce platform offers curated Ramadan bundles to make shopping easier and more cost effective, helping consumers manage their grocery budgets during the high consumption month,” Alrifai explains.