Ramadan retail comes alive in UAE: Brands focus on tradition and value

UAE retail gears up with deals, discounts, and extended hours for high demand
Ramadan is a key period on the UAE retail calendar, with brands stepping up efforts to cater to families observing the month. As communities focus on rituals, tradition, and gathering with loved ones, demand rises across food essentials, home items, and gifting categories. Supermarkets, malls, and online platforms roll out targeted promotions and value-driven offers to support household spending.
This year is no different. With Ramadan just days away, the UAE’s retail sector is ready with discounts, bundled deals, and extended hours to meet expected demand.
The spike in demand for fruits, vegetables, and staple pantry items is a predictable Ramadan trend, but managing supply while maintaining price stability requires advance planning. Retailers say procurement cycles are planned well in advance, with logistics and sourcing aligned to avoid shortages during peak periods.
Mohammed Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC, says operational discipline is central to the company’s Ramadan strategy.
“To ensure consistent supply during Ramadan, NRTC prioritises demand planning, supply readiness, and omnichannel reach. By optimising logistics and sourcing, we ensure that staple food items are always available and fresh. Our promotions focus on bundle offers and family packs, which help keep prices stable across core categories while ensuring affordability for consumers,” says Alrifai.
He adds that this year’s pricing approach is focused on structured value rather than sharp markdowns.
“This year, NRTC is focusing on bundle offers and family packs to deliver value to our customers. These promotions allow for better affordability and larger basket sizes without deep price cuts, ensuring stability in pricing for essential items. Additionally, our B2C e-commerce platform offers curated Ramadan bundles to make shopping easier and more cost effective, helping consumers manage their grocery budgets during the high consumption month,” Alrifai explains.
With families spending more time at home for iftar, suhour, and evening gatherings, appliance and electronics brands are aligning seasonal campaigns with lifestyle needs. Home entertainment and kitchen efficiency remain key focus areas.
Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa, says this year’s Ramadan push combines product innovation with seasonal offers.
“RGB MiniLED TVs are at the forefront of our Ramadan focus this year, delivering immersive, AI-optimised entertainment experiences ideal for family gatherings and Ramadan series nights. Powered by advanced RGB technology and intelligent processing, they elevate brightness, contrast, and colour precision,” says Rahman.
“We are also introducing our PureView refrigerator series, designed to enhance food storage, freshness, and organisation during a month centred around shared meals. These innovations, supported by seasonal offers, aim to provide UAE families with smarter, connected solutions that enrich comfort, convenience, and togetherness throughout Ramadan.”
He also highlights a broader trend in home upgrades, where families increasingly seek smart, AI-powered appliances that simplify daily routines and save time.
“At Hisense, we support this transformation through our ConnectLife ecosystem, enabling seamless integration across TVs, refrigerators, laundry, and air conditioning systems.”
Gifting continues to play a significant role, particularly around family visits and hosted events. Retailers are expanding fragrance, beauty, and personal care assortments with seasonal packaging and varied price points.
For example, popular health and beauty destination Xpressions’ Ramadan collections are designed around both presentation and practicality.
“Ramadan is a cherished season of generosity, reflection, and warm family togetherness, especially during iftar and suhour gatherings. At Xpressions, we thoughtfully curate elegant fragrance gift sets, modest beauty collections, and premium personal care essentials that respectfully honour cultural traditions while offering practical value for hosts and guests alike,” says Prakash Bambani, Chief Operating Officer.
“Our selections feature authentic luxury perfumes and beautifully packaged wellness items. We remain committed to refined presentation, authenticity, and accessible pricing, ensuring every gift shared during these special moments feels considerate, elegant, and truly memorable,” Bambani adds.