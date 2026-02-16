Ramadan rush drives up UAE sheep prices as demand surges

Traders report strong bookings as local and imported breeds see spike
Abu Dhabi: Demand for meat and livestock in the UAE has risen sharply in the run-up to Ramadan, as consumers prepare for family gatherings and traditional meals, with traders reporting a noticeable increase in advance bookings and purchases.
Livestock sellers in Abu Dhabi said activity in the markets had accelerated in recent days, driven by early planning and a wider range of options across local and imported breeds, according to 24.ae news portal.
Prices vary significantly depending on origin, weight and quality, while authorities and markets are stepping up preparations to ensure steady supply and avoid shortages during the holy month.
Basil Ghannam, a livestock trader at the Abu Dhabi market, said locally raised sheep were currently selling at around Dh50 per kilogram.
“There is daily growth in demand as Ramadan approaches, particularly for fresh local produce,” he said. Australian sheep, he added, are priced between Dh40 and Dh50 per kilogram, depending on weight and condition, with whole animals typically ranging from Dh850 to Dh950.
Najdi sheep, a popular choice during Ramadan, command higher prices due to their quality and taste.
Ghannam said they were selling at about Dh48 per kilogram, with full animals starting from around Dh1,200 depending on weight.
Another trader, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, said prices for Nuaimi sheep ranged between Dh45 and Dh50 per kilogram, with full animals costing between Dh1,200 and Dh1,800.
“These breeds remain in strong demand, especially among families looking for premium options,” he said. Jaziri sheep, meanwhile, are priced between Dh750 and Dh850 per animal.
More affordable imported varieties are also widely available. Musa Ibrahim, a trader in the same market, said Indian sheep weighing about 8 kilograms start from Dh300, while Pakistani sheep sell at roughly Dh35 per kilogram, with whole animals from Dh550.
Local veal is priced between Dh40 and Dh50 per kilogram, whether with or without bone, depending on quality, he added.
Traders said the growing diversity of supply, including Kashmiri, Somali, Jordanian and Australian livestock, has helped stabilise the market and offer consumers more choice.
Despite the increase in demand, prices this year remain broadly in line with previous Ramadan seasons, supported by strong import flows and competitive retail activity.
Municipalities across the country have also expanded digital services to meet changing consumer behaviour. Several mobile platforms, including Zabihati, Dhabayeh Al Jazeera, Dhabayeh Al Emarat and Halal Mazareena, allow customers to order livestock and fresh meat online, select preferred breeds and weights, request specific cuts and arrange home delivery.