GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Flag Garden 2025: A sea of UAE flags honours the nation’s Founding Fathers

A must-visit Dubai landmark, uniting citizens, residents, and visitors in pride

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Tribute in flags: 11,000 UAE flags form stunning artistic portraits of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Tribute in flags: 11,000 UAE flags form stunning artistic portraits of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum
WAM
1/10
A spectacular sea of red, white, green and black — The 12th edition of the Flag Garden opens at Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2, marking the start of Dubai’s National Month celebrations.
WAM
2/10
Creative vision, national pride — The Flag Garden’s new design reflects this year’s #ZayedAndRashid campaign theme, honouring visionary leadership and unity.
WAM
3/10
Kids pose with UAE Flags at the Flag garden in Dubai.
WAM
4/10
Honouring legacies — The large-scale installation spans 60 metres high and 90 metres wide, symbolising the deep connection between the UAE’s leadership and people.
WAM
5/10
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the Flag Garden blends art, creativity, and national symbolism to celebrate unity and belonging.
WAM
6/10
Tourist attraction with meaning — Over the years, the Flag Garden has become a must-visit national landmark drawing citizens, residents, and tourists alike.
WAM
7/10
Open to all — The 2025 edition welcomes visitors daily from November 3, 2025, to January 10, 2026, offering a visual and emotional journey through UAE heritage.
WAM
8/10
Flags of unity — The installation stands as a powerful symbol of the Emirati people’s enduring loyalty to their homeland and its timeless founding values.
WAM
9/10
Celebrating the National Month — The Flag Garden forms a central part of Dubai’s citywide celebrations from UAE Flag Day to the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
WAM
10/10
Symbol of gratitude — The display pays homage to the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, whose leadership laid the nation’s foundations for progress and sustainability.
WAM
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

2h ago2m read
Any act of disrespect toward the national flag is a serious offence under UAE law.

How to properly raise the UAE flag on Flag Day

2m read
Find out how the UAE flag was created in 1971 and what each of its colours represents.

UAE flag guidelines: How to display & care for the flag

3m read
UAE to celebrate Flag Day nationwide on November 3

UAE Flag Day 2025: Everything you need to know

2m read