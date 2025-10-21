US airport terrorist threat: Armed man arrested for threats to ‘shoot up’ Hartsfield-Jackson

Potential mass shooting by convicted felon halted at the world’s busiest air hub
Authorities identified the suspect as Billy J. Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, Georgia. Atlanta police said Cagle, a convicted felon with a history of mental illness, was taken into custody around 9:54 am inside the south domestic terminal after livestreaming threats and driving to the airport.
His family had alerted Cartersville police earlier that morning that Cagle was armed and heading toward Atlanta.
Officers in Cartersville quickly shared his description and vehicle information with the Atlanta Police Department, prompting an immediate response at the airport.
A search of his Chevrolet flatbed truck, parked outside, uncovered a Springfield Armory Saint Victor AR-15 rifle loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.
“This crisis was averted because of good information, good people and good police work,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Twenty-seven or more lives could have been lost today.”
Cagle was charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“If it were not for the quick actions of our officers, I believe Mr. Cagle was headed back to his truck to retrieve the weapon,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her department was coordinating with law enforcement partners.
Hartsfield-Jackson, which handles more than 100 million passengers annually, is a critical hub for domestic and international air travel and a key artery for business and cargo across the Southeast.
