Kerala custodial assault case: CCTV footage released after two-year battle

The footage shows police personnel physically assaulting him while in custody
Dubai: The Kerala State Information Commission (SIC) has ordered the release of CCTV footage showing Youth Congress Chowannur mandalam president V.S. Sujith being assaulted inside the Kunnamkulam police station. The visuals, made public after a prolonged legal battle under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, have reignited debate over custodial accountability in Kerala.
The incident dates back to April 6, 2023, when Sujith was taken to the police station following an altercation involving his friends. The footage shows police personnel physically assaulting him while in custody. Sujith later alleged that the assault caused serious injuries, including partial hearing loss. Medical reports submitted to the court confirmed that he was sober at the time, countering police claims that he was intoxicated. He was granted bail shortly after the arrest.
According to Sujith, his repeated applications to access the CCTV visuals were initially delayed, compelling him to pursue the case with the SIC. After nearly two years, the Commission directed the release of the footage, which appears to corroborate his allegations of custodial assault.
Political leaders have reacted strongly. Congress officials described the footage as “clear evidence of police excesses” and demanded stricter action against those involved. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the Home portfolio, to ensure accountability. Thrissur District Congress Committee president Joseph Tajet also pressed for the dismissal of the personnel identified in the footage.
So far, disciplinary measures against the officers have reportedly been limited to transfers. The incident has drawn attention to wider questions surrounding custodial rights, transparency, and public trust in law enforcement. The release of the visuals marks a rare instance where RTI mechanisms have succeeded in bringing such evidence to light.
Video Courtesy: South First
