Kerala custodial assault case: CCTV footage released after two-year battle

The incident dates back to April 6, 2023, when Sujith was taken to the police station following an altercation involving his friends. The footage shows police personnel physically assaulting him while in custody. Sujith later alleged that the assault caused serious injuries, including partial hearing loss. Medical reports submitted to the court confirmed that he was sober at the time, countering police claims that he was intoxicated. He was granted bail shortly after the arrest.