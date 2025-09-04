GOLD/FOREX
Video: Chennai hosts first Mallathon, transforming shopping spaces into race tracks

Chennai follows in the footsteps of Dubai, which hosted its first Mallathon in August

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Phoenix Marketcity

Chennai’s shopping scene took an energetic turn last weekend with the city’s first-ever Mallathon—a 5 km indoor run inside Phoenix Marketcity & Palladium Chennai. More than 500 participants laced up to sprint through corridors, escalators, and atriums, turning shop floors into racetracks.

The idea was born after Karun, founder of the Cloka Running Club, spotted a viral Dubai Mallathon reel. Inspired, he brought the concept to Chennai. “If they can do it there, why not here? Launching this in namma Chennai made it even more special,” Karun told TOI. Nearly 1,000 signed up, though organizers capped participation at 500 for safety.

The event wasn’t just about running. Participants warmed up with Zumba, stretched with guided sessions, and ended with a high-energy coffee rave. Special rewards and pit stops kept the festive vibe alive.

Globally, Chennai follows in the footsteps of Dubai, which hosted its first Mallathon in August 2025. Supported by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai malls—including the Dubai Mall—opened for official 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km races. With summer temperatures crossing 50°C, the air-conditioned initiative provided a safe, climate-controlled fitness option.

