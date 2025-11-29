Airline says any affected passengers will be notified directly
Air Arabia has confirmed it is carrying out mandatory software and technical updates on affected Airbus A320 aircraft, following a global directive from the manufacturer.
The airline said it has received the Airbus advisory requiring several A320 aircraft worldwide to undergo specific updates.
The carrier has already started implementing the required measures across its impacted fleet and expects all updates to be completed by the end of the day. Air Arabia emphasised that its teams are working to minimise any disruption to passengers during the process.
“We regret any inconvenience this may have caused and reaffirm that safety remains our top priority,” the airline added.
