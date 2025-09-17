GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia’s Jazan gem: Wadi Lajab, a canyon of beauty and adventure

Wadi Lajab is a deep gorge carved by centuries of water flow through hard rock

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Nestled in the mountains of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Wadi Lajab has emerged as one of the kingdom’s most captivating natural attractions.
Known for its dramatic cliffs, lush greenery, and sparkling streams, the wadi is often described as a “heaven in the desert,” offering visitors a refreshing escape into nature.
Stretching for several kilometres, Wadi Lajab is a deep gorge carved by centuries of water flow through hard rock.
Towering walls rise on both sides, creating a striking contrast of rugged stone and vibrant vegetation. Small waterfalls and clear pools form along the way, inviting visitors to pause and take in the tranquil scenery.
The site has become a favourite destination for hikers, photographers, and families seeking outdoor adventure.
Visitors can trek through narrow pathways shaded by steep canyon walls, enjoy the cooling streams, and marvel at the unique geological formations. Many also find it a perfect spot for picnics and quiet reflection.
As part of Saudi Arabia’s growing eco-tourism appeal, Wadi Lajab highlights the natural wonders often hidden within the kingdom’s diverse landscapes.
A glimpse of heritage in Wadi Lajab canyon, Saudi Arabia, as coffee is prepared with pride.
For those exploring Jazan, this wadi offers not only breathtaking views but also a reminder of the beauty and resilience of nature.
