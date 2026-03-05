Dubai’s KHDA confirms distance learning for Indian schools till term end

Date to resume academic year 2026-27 in April confirmed for CBSE/ICSE and other schools
Dubai: Indian schools and other schools in Dubai whose academic year begins in April will complete the current term through distance learning, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) clarified on Thursday.
The announcement was conveyed to schools in a circular following the decision by the Ministry of Education to advance the spring break by one week.
"In line with ongoing precautionary measures and with approval from the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD), the Ministry of Education has advanced the spring break by one week," the circular stated.
"As a result, CBSE/ICSE and schools whose academic year begins in April will complete the current term through distance learning," KHDA clarified.
The authority added that these schools may conduct non-board year-end examinations online or calculate year-end results using cumulative assessment marks as appropriate.
KHDA also confirmed when the next academic year will begin. "2026-2027 academic year will resume on Monday, April 6, 2026," the authority said.
Schools that encounter any challenges may contact KHDA for support, while any further updates will be communicated through official channels.
The authority also reminded the school community of the importance of relying on official government sources for accurate information and refraining from circulating unverified news.