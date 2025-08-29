GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh65,000 loan to friend

Claimant argued that the loans were made over time to help the defendant

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Court found that the defendant had received the funds in multiple transfers but failed to return the money.
Court found that the defendant had received the funds in multiple transfers but failed to return the money.
Agency

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh65,000 to a friend who had lent him money during a financial crisis, ruling that bank transfers provided sufficient proof of the debt despite the borrower’s denial.

The Court found that the defendant had received the funds in multiple transfers but failed to return the money, prompting his friend, a company owner, to file a lawsuit seeking repayment, interest of 12 percent until full settlement, and coverage of legal fees.

According to court records, the claimant argued that the loans were made over time to help the defendant through financial hardship, with the total eventually reaching Dh65,000. 

The defendant, however, contended that the money was not a loan and argued that bank transfers alone did not constitute proof of indebtedness.

The court disagreed, noting that the defendant did not deny receiving the funds and failed to provide evidence of any alternative reason for the transfers. In its ruling, the court ordered him to repay the outstanding amount, dismissing his objections.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Car fraud case: Court orders Dh440,000 refund

Car fraud case: Court orders Dh440,000 refund

1m read
Abu Dhabi Court raises malpractice payout to Dh1.4m

Abu Dhabi Court raises malpractice payout to Dh1.4m

2m read
The court relied on the plaintiff’s decisive oath, which he swore to affirm that the money was indeed a loan.

Man to repay Dh30,650 loan, not a business investment

1m read
The court noted that the case documents presented by the plaintiff did not include any evidence that the transaction was conducted before the competent authority.

Failure to register contract costs woman Dh850,000

2m read