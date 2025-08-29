Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh65,000 loan to friend

Claimant argued that the loans were made over time to help the defendant
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh65,000 to a friend who had lent him money during a financial crisis, ruling that bank transfers provided sufficient proof of the debt despite the borrower’s denial.
The Court found that the defendant had received the funds in multiple transfers but failed to return the money, prompting his friend, a company owner, to file a lawsuit seeking repayment, interest of 12 percent until full settlement, and coverage of legal fees.
According to court records, the claimant argued that the loans were made over time to help the defendant through financial hardship, with the total eventually reaching Dh65,000.
The defendant, however, contended that the money was not a loan and argued that bank transfers alone did not constitute proof of indebtedness.
The court disagreed, noting that the defendant did not deny receiving the funds and failed to provide evidence of any alternative reason for the transfers. In its ruling, the court ordered him to repay the outstanding amount, dismissing his objections.
