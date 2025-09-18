Case records show that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding Dh328,000 from the parents, in their capacity as legal guardians, to cover repair costs for the damaged vehicles. He also sought Dh10,000 in compensation for material damages, along with further compensation for moral damages, citing violation of his home’s privacy and the unauthorised use of his private vehicle. In addition, he requested that the parents be ordered to cover court fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.