UAE: Woman wins Dh80,000 after concrete barrier crushes car in Abu Dhabi

Heirs ordered to pay Dh80,000 for car damage from building collapse

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Heirs must compensate Dh80,000 for car damage due to negligence
Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered the heirs of a property owner to pay Dh80,000 in compensation to a woman after a concrete barrier from their building collapsed and severely damaged her car.

The plaintiff initially sought Dh90,000, citing both the value of the vehicle and additional losses. Her claim was supported by police reports and local authority assessments, which confirmed that the property owners were responsible for the building’s upkeep.

Court emphasises negligence

The court highlighted that the heirs, as the legal custodians of the property, had neglected their maintenance duties, directly causing the damage. “The owners, in their capacity as the actual custodians of the property, failed to carry out necessary maintenance,” the judgment stated.

Management company not liable

The panel rejected the plaintiff’s attempt to hold the building’s management company responsible, noting that no contractual or legal obligation for structural upkeep existed against the firm.

Compensation awarded

The court granted the woman Dh80,000, slightly below her original demand, and ordered the defendants to cover court fees and related legal costs.

